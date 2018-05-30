Taylor batted fifth and went 1-for-4 in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Phillies.

After regaining his leadoff spot with a sustained hot streak, Taylor has ceded that role to Joc Pederson and Max Muncy over the last two contests. His demotion in the order doesn't seem to be a punishment; instead, it could be an effort to get his bat in a position to drive in runs. The project hasn't worked out, as the 27-year-old has gone 1-for-8 with six strikeouts in those two games since the lineup shuffle.