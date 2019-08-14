Manager Dave Roberts said Taylor (forearm) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment over the weekend, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Taylor has been ramping up his baseball activities lately and is ready for the final step in his recovery. The utility man has only been sidelined four weeks, so he may not need a lengthy rehab assignment. If all goes as planned, Taylor seems likely to return before the end of August.

