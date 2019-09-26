Play

Taylor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a victory over San Diego on Wednesday.

Taylor got the start in left field and slugged a solo homer to right field in his first at-bat. The long ball snapped a 16-game homerless streak during which Taylor hit a meek .167 in 42 at-bats. Overall, the 29-year-old is slashing .258/.326/.452 with 12 home runs and 52 RBI in 398 plate appearances this season.

