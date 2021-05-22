Taylor went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 2-1 win over San Francisco.
Taylor shifted over to left field in the contest and was responsible for the Dodgers' only runs of the night, belting a two-run homer to center field in the third inning. In addition to providing valuable defensive versatility once again this season, Taylor has been one of the team's best offensive players. He is slashing .288/.420/.508 with six homers, 20 RBI and five stolen bases through 40 games.
