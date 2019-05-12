Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Benched for second straight
Taylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
After opening May with four multi-hit performance in five starts, Taylor has cooled off with one hit in 12 at-bats over his last four appearances. He'll stick on the bench for a second straight game and looks like he'll continue to be limited to a short-side platoon role when the Dodgers have their full complement of position players.
