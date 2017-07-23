Taylor came off the bench Saturday to go 2-for-2 with a home run, a triple and three RBI against the Braves.

Taylor is now slashing .310/.382/.538 with 12 home runs in 277 at-bats this season. While the Dodgers likely intended for him to simply be a quality bench bat entering the season, he has staked his claim to an everyday role, and is now 16-for-28 with two home runs, three triples and three doubles over his last eight games.