Taylor went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Astros.

Taylor doubled in the fifth inning and came around to score on an Enrique Hernandez single. In the eighth, Taylor provided the Dodgers some insurance with his three-run blast. The 30-year-old has homered three times in his last six games. He's gone yard five times this year, racking up 23 RBI, 26 runs scored and three stolen bases in 44 contests.