Manager Dave Roberts is optimistic that Taylor (forearm) will be cleared to return by the middle of next week, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Taylor left the yard in his first rehab appearance Thursday with High-A Rancho Cucamonga, and the Dodgers expect both Taylor and Enrique Hernandez (hand) back sometime next week, assuming everything goes according to plan. He's been on the injured list since July 15 with a fractured left forearm.