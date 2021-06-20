Taylor went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 9-3 win over Arizona.
On the fifth anniversary of the career-altering trade that brought Taylor to the Dodgers from Seattle in exchange for Zach Lee, the utility man produced an eighth-inning two-run homer that pushed Los Angeles' lead to nine runs. Taylor's versatility has brought tremendous value to the club this season, and he has been one of the team's best offensive players with a .264/.387/.468 slash line, 10 homers, 37 RBI and six stolen bases.