Taylor went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and two runs scored in Monday's 10-6 loss to Cincinnati.

Taylor launched a two-run blast over the fence in right during the fourth inning to cut the deficit to two, but the Reds would pull away in the sixth. The 28-year-old has struggled to see regular playing time down the stretch of the regular season, mainly because he's struggled at the dish over the past month. He finished August with a .185/.272/.321 batting line through 24 ballgames.