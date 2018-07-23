Taylor led off and went 1-for-4 with a trio of RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 11-2 win over Milwaukee.

Taylor has been able to maintain his everyday status by moving to the outfield following Manny Machado's arrival to begin the second half of the season. Yasiel Puig's (oblique) impending return will crowd the Dodgers' outfield, but Justin Turner's (groin) expected placement on the disabled list should allow Taylor to continue to see regular starts on the infield depending on whether Machado (shortstop) or Max Muncy (second base) slides over to third.