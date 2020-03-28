Taylor is among a group of Dodgers vying for playing time at second base this season, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Though many expected top prospect Gavin Lux to claim second base as his own in 2020, Gurnick indicates that the position had yet to be settled when spring training was suspended. Among veterans on the club, Taylor (20) trailed both Enrique Hernandez (85) and Max Muncy (70) in games played at second base last season. Nonetheless, Taylor's defensive versatility enabled him to log 414 plate appearances without having a set position.