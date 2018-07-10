Taylor went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's win over the Padres.

Taylor tallied just his fourth steal in nine attempts this season, the lone aspect of his game that hasn't materialized following his breakout 2017 campaign. The 27-year-old's aggresive approach at the plate (27.3 strikeout percentage) will result in the occasional slump, but he is doing enough across the standard offensive fantasy categories to remain relevant at the shortstop position.