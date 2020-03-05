Play

Manager Dave Roberts said Taylor (shoulder) might return Friday against the Mariners, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Taylor is nursing a sore shoulder, which he picked up after getting hit by a pitch earlier in camp. Even if he doesn't play in Friday's Cactus League game, it sounds like Taylor is on the cusp of a return. Once healthy, he figures to fill a super-utility role for the Dodgers.

