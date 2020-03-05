Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Could return Friday
Manager Dave Roberts said Taylor (shoulder) might return Friday against the Mariners, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Taylor is nursing a sore shoulder, which he picked up after getting hit by a pitch earlier in camp. Even if he doesn't play in Friday's Cactus League game, it sounds like Taylor is on the cusp of a return. Once healthy, he figures to fill a super-utility role for the Dodgers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts, sleeper pick
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
What to expect from Sale's injury
With more clarity on Chris Sale's ailment, Chris Towers checks in on how to value him in Drafts.
-
Re-imagining Tiers: Skills, not position
You've heard of positional tiers, but what about skills tiers? Knowing how much of each category...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Dodge Darvish
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...