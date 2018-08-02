Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Could see dip in playing time
The Dodgers' big trade deadline acquisitions could force Taylor into a backup super-utility role, according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.
Taylor has served as the Dodgers' starting center fielder and shortstop for the majority of the year, but the additions of Manny Machado and Brian Dozier along with the impending return of Justin Turner (groin) will leave the 27-year-old without a starting position. Taylor's performance this season hasn't warranted a reduction in playing time (.253/.327/.445 with 12 homers, 50 RBI and 63 runs); this is simply a situation of there being too many cooks in the kitchen. His ability to play multiple positions on the infield and outfield should keep him in enough games to not completely fall off the fantasy map, even in a reduced super-utility role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...