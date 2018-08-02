The Dodgers' big trade deadline acquisitions could force Taylor into a backup super-utility role, according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

Taylor has served as the Dodgers' starting center fielder and shortstop for the majority of the year, but the additions of Manny Machado and Brian Dozier along with the impending return of Justin Turner (groin) will leave the 27-year-old without a starting position. Taylor's performance this season hasn't warranted a reduction in playing time (.253/.327/.445 with 12 homers, 50 RBI and 63 runs); this is simply a situation of there being too many cooks in the kitchen. His ability to play multiple positions on the infield and outfield should keep him in enough games to not completely fall off the fantasy map, even in a reduced super-utility role.

