Taylor went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and a walk in the 8-7 loss Sunday to the Padres.

After sitting the last two games for back tightness, Taylor slammed a three-run home run off Nick Ramirez in the sixth inning. The 30-year-old hasn't done much in the past week prior to Sunday besides picking up a pair of stolen bases. He is slashing .246/.387/.525 with four home runs, 12 RBI and 14 runs scored in 18 games this season.