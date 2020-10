Taylor went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Wednesday in a loss to the Rays in Game 2 of the World Series.

Taylor hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning off Blake Snell. The 30-year-old utility player recorded the first two runs for the Dodgers and was the only player to inflict damage on Blake Snell all night. The home run was Taylor's first of the postseason as he slugged eight during the regular season.