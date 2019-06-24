Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Crushes clutch home run
Taylor went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in a victory over the Rockies on Sunday.
Taylor came on as a pinch hitter for Austin Barnes with two runners on base in the seventh inning and promptly turned a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead when he deposited Chad Bettis' first pitch into the left field bleachers. His third career pinch hit home run was also his eighth homer season, half of which have come in June. After struggling to the tune of a .162 average over his first 32 games, Taylor has rebounded to post an overall slash line of .245/ .315/.447 in 208 at-bats this season. He has been particularly hot of late, hitting .500 (10-for-20) with three home runs and 10 RBI over his last six games.
