Taylor did not play Tuesday due to lingering discomfort after fouling a ball off his left foot Monday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue1958 reports.

Taylor stayed in the game after fouling a ball off his foot Monday but was sore enough to warrant a spot on the bench Tuesday. He was reportedly available to pinch hit, however, suggesting that the injury is minor. Taylor is hitting .270 with 11 home runs, 47 RBI and seven steals in 103 games this season.