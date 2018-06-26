Taylor (hamstring) came off the bench and went 1-for-1 with a solo home run in Monday's 2-1 win over the Cubs.

Taylor was limited to pinch-hitting duties for the third consecutive game since his hamstring flared up last Wednesday. The 27-year-old has gone 2-for-3 with a double, a homer and two RBI over that span. Taylor ran the bases and fielded grounders prior to Monday's contest, but manager Dave Roberts said that his shortstop may not be ready to return to starting duties Tuesday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Enrique Hernandez will continue to start at short until Taylor's hamstring fully heals.