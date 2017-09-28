Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Diagnosed with knee contusion
Taylor was lifted from Wednesday's game with a left knee contusion, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Taylor, who reached base on a throwing error to lead off the game, slipped on first base as he was trying to avoid the Padres' leaping first baseman (Wil Myers). He remained in the game after briefly meeting with trainer Nate Lucero and manager Dave Roberts, but he was lifted after the next batter, Corey Seager, was walked. It's unclear how long Taylor will be sidelined with the issue, if at all. The Dodgers have an off day Thursday, so his status for Friday's game will hopefully become clearer once he's further evaluated.
