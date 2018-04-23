Taylor went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored Sunday against the Nationals.

Taylor is slowly starting to come around after a sluggish start to the year -- he's raised his batting average to .239 and is slugging .432 with three home runs and eight RBI. His production at the plate figures to increase as he continues to settle in for the 2018 campaign.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories