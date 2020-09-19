Taylor went 2-for-6 with a double and three RBI in Friday's 15-6 rout of the Rockies.

The Dodgers went 8-for-14 with runners in scoring position in the victory, and Taylor did his part by knocking a two-run single in the fifth inning. He drove home another run in the following frame with a two-out double to deep center field. Despite the recent callup of Gavin Lux, Taylor has remained a consistent part of the team's starting lineup. He is slashing .322/.394/.627 with four homers, six doubles and 18 RBI through 15 games in September while making starts at five different positions (including DH).