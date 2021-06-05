Taylor went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and three RBI in Friday's 9-5 win over Atlanta.

Remarkably, the Dodgers produced that offense on only four hits thanks to eight free passes from Atlanta pitching, with Taylor's bases-loaded two-bagger being the biggest blow in an eight-run fifth inning. The 30-year-old got the start at second base with Cody Bellinger back in the lineup in center field, but Taylor should remain a fixture in the lineup somewhere on the diamond as long as he maintains his career-high .405 OBP and .888 OPS.