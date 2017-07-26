Taylor doubled twice in four at-bats and drove home three runs against the Twins on Tuesday.

The leadoff hitter's strong performance provided all the run production the Dodgers ended up needing in a 6-2 win. Taylor is in the midst of a spectacular breakout campaign while serving as a much-used utility man in Los Angeles, as he's now hitting .321 with a dozen homers and steals apiece, not to mention 47 RBI and 52 runs in 83 games. One way or another, he's been finding his way into the lineup nearly every day since his call-up in mid-April. However, it's our duty to point out his potential for regression: His BABIP is an insane .426 and he's never shown this kind of power in the minors. That said, he's 26 years old -- the right age for a power breakout -- and he's markedly improved his walk rate as well as his hard-hit and line-drive rates.