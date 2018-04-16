Taylor went 2-for-5 with three RBI and one run scored Sunday in the win over Arizona.

Taylor hit his third home run of the season and continues to heat up at the dish. He's batting .230 over his first 14 games of the 2018 campaign, but his numbers figure to go up as he records more at-bats. Fantasy owners shouldn't be concerned about his slow start just yet.

