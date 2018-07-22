Taylor went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Brewers.

His two-run single in the first inning gave Clayton Kershaw an early lead, but the Dodgers' defense helped sabotage the ace's ability to protect it. Taylor's now hitting .290 (18-for-62) over his last 15 games with two homers and 14 RBI, pushing his slash line on the year up to .255/.332/.454.