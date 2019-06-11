Taylor went 2-for-4 with two RBI, one run and a double in Monday's loss to the Angels.

Taylor's two-hit performance was his first multi-hit game since May 27, as he's gone 7-for-38 since then. His production in 2019 has been lower than he's used to, in part because he's splitting time with Enrique Hernandez at second base. The 28-year-old's run was his 18th of the season, leaving him at a much lower pace than his past two seasons, in which he recorded 85 runs in each season.