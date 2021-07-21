Taylor went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, a walk, four total runs scored and three total RBI in an 8-6 win over San Francisco.

Though catcher Will Smith played hero for the Dodgers with a walkoff three-run homer, Taylor set up the big moment with a monster performance at the plate. He scored the team's first run on a Max Muncy single in the opening frame, then drilled a solo homer to left field in the fifth. With the Dodgers down three runs in the sixth, Taylor closed the margin to one with a two-run, 393-foot long ball. Taylor is up to 13 homers on the campaign, and he was complemented that total with a .275/.377/.470 slash line, eight stolen bases, 52 RBI and a team-leading 68 runs.