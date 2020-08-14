Taylor went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored in a win over San Diego on Thursday.
Taylor didn't hit any of the Dodgers' six long balls in the rout, but he led the team with three hits on the night, coming around to score after each base knock. The 29-year-old has gone 6-for-11 over his last three games.
