Taylor left Friday's NLCS Game 5 matchup against Atlanta after appearing to injure his ankle, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Taylor appeared to hurt his right ankle while attempting to make a diving catch in the bottom of the eighth. He remained in the game after being checked out by team trainers but was pulled for a pinch hitter when his spot came up in the next inning. The fact that he wasn't immediately removed suggests he could have a shot to play in Game 6 on Saturday.