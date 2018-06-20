Taylor left Wednesday's game against the Cubs in the sixth inning, likely due to the fact he fouled a pitch off his left ankle earlier in the game, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

He stayed in for five frames after fouling a pitch off his left ankle in the first inning, so it doesn't seem particularly serious, although he may have been in some pain. Cody Bellinger came in to play center field with Enrique Hernandez moving in to play shortstop. Taylor's status will be updated when the team comments on the nature of the injury.