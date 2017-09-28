Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Expected back Friday
Taylor (knee contusion) is expected to be in the lineup Friday in Colorado, Eric Stephen of True Blue LA reports.
He left Wednesday's game after he slipped on first base while beating out a groundball, suffering a left knee contusion. Taylor iced his knee after the game and both he and manager Dave Roberts expect him back for this weekend's series against the Rockies. Taylor is hitting .287/.354/.498 with 21 home runs. He also leads the Dodgers with 34 doubles and 17 stolen bases.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...