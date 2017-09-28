Taylor (knee contusion) is expected to be in the lineup Friday in Colorado, Eric Stephen of True Blue LA reports.

He left Wednesday's game after he slipped on first base while beating out a groundball, suffering a left knee contusion. Taylor iced his knee after the game and both he and manager Dave Roberts expect him back for this weekend's series against the Rockies. Taylor is hitting .287/.354/.498 with 21 home runs. He also leads the Dodgers with 34 doubles and 17 stolen bases.