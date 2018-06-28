Taylor (hamstring) is expected to enter the Dodgers' lineup Thursday against the Cubs, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

He has been out of the lineup for the last five games, but has gone 3-for-4 with a home run as a pinch hitter over that stretch entering play Wednesday. Enrique Hernandez has been red hot during Taylor's absence, which could add another layer of unpredictability to the Dodgers' lineup on a game-to-game basis once Taylor returns. That said, Taylor ranks third among Dodgers position players (behind Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger) in fWAR (1.8), so when Hernandez starts, it typically won't come at Taylor's expense.