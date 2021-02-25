Taylor is likely to see some time at third base this season, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Third base was one of a few positions Taylor didn't play last season, when he logged time at second, shortstop, left field and center field. He's expected to see time at all those spots again in 2021 while adding the hot corner to the mix. Justin Turner is set to be LA's everyday third baseman once again, but he's likely to rest often enough for Taylor to get an occasional chance to fill in at the position.