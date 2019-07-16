Taylor is dealing with a non-displaced fracture on the outside of his forearm and is expected to miss the next 4-to-6 weeks, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Taylor's timetable certainly isn't set in stone at this point, though 4-to-6 weeks is the general timetable for his injury, per Plunkett. He'd be on track to return in mid-to-late August if the timeframe holds true.