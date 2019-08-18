Taylor is likely to rejoin the Dodgers on Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Taylor began a rehab assignment with High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday and has gone 5-for-10 with a homer and four RBI in three games with the Quakes. He is slated to be in their lineup for the final time Sunday before potentially rejoining the big club Tuesday. Taylor has been on the injured list since suffering a fractured forearm July 14.