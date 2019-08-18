Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Expected to return Tuesday
Taylor is likely to rejoin the Dodgers on Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Taylor began a rehab assignment with High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday and has gone 5-for-10 with a homer and four RBI in three games with the Quakes. He is slated to be in their lineup for the final time Sunday before potentially rejoining the big club Tuesday. Taylor has been on the injured list since suffering a fractured forearm July 14.
More News
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Closing in on return•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Homers in first rehab appearance•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Starting rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Beginning rehab over weekend•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Rehab assignment next week•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Hitting in batting cage•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...