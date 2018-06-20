Taylor (hamstring) said that he expects to be healthy enough to play this weekend against the Mets, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Taylor was forced to leave Wednesday's contest against the Cubs due to left hamstring tightness in the sixth inning. Fortunately, Taylor will receive a little time to rest with a scheduled day off for the Dodgers on Thursday before the team heads to New York. Expect an update on his status Friday afternoon.