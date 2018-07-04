Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Falls single short of cycle
Taylor went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a home run, two RBI and a pair of runs scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Pirates.
Taylor provided the third consecutive near-cycle for the Dodgers, needing just a single to have completed the feat. The 27-year-old is beginning to look like the breakout player we witnessed in 2017, slashing .260/.342/.474 with 10 homers after struggling at the beginning of the year. His success on the basepaths is the last category trailing behind last year's marks, as he owns just three steals in eight attempts. Taylor has ceded leadoff duties to Joc Pederson against righties, but he continues to start atop the order against southpaws.
