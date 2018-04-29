Taylor went 3-for-6 with a walk, a homer, three RBI, two runs and a stolen base -- his first of the season -- in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants.

Taylor was a big part of an offensive explosion that carried the Dodgers to victory in Game 1 of the twin bill. The three-hit effort raised his batting average to .232, and he now has four homers, 10 RBI, and 18 runs through 25 games this year. It's been a slow start to the season for Taylor, but hopefully Saturday's performance will help him turn things around.