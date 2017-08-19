Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Fills up stat sheet
Taylor went 4-for-5 with with two doubles, two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 8-5 win over the Tigers.
The 27-year-old continues to tear the cover off the ball this month, slashing .300/.382/.650 with five home runs, 10 RBI and two stolen bases in 15 August starts. Manager Dave Roberts will have to do a lot of lineup shuffling following the acquisition of Curtis Granderson and the activation of Adrian Gonzalez, but Taylor's red-hot bat and ability to play all over the diamond -- he started at short Friday -- will keep him in the lineup on a daily basis.
