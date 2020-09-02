Taylor went 2-for-4 with four RBI, a run scored, two doubles and a walk in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Taylor got the Dodgers on the board by drawing a bases-loaded walk in the first inning. He added an RBI double in the third inning and a two-run double in the sixth. The 30-year-old is slashing .259/.370/.389 with two homers, 13 RBI, 16 runs scored and three stolen bases through 35 games. Taylor's defensive versatility keeps him in the lineup more often than not -- he'll likely battle with Gavin Lux and Edwin Rios for starts at second or third base, respectively. Taylor started in center field Tuesday in place of Cody Bellinger (lat).