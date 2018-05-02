Taylor is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Taylor will head to the bench for what appears to be a rest day after starting 24 consecutive games. The 27-year-old is coming around after his slow start to the season, collecting eight hits over the last five games. Enrique Hernandez will start at shortstop and hit seventh in his stead.

