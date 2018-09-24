Taylor started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and a pair of runs scored in Sunday's 14-0 rout over the Padres.

Taylor has lived up to his super-utility role, starting four of the Dodgers' last five games while manning three different defensive positions. The 27-year-old's uptick in playing time was due in large part to the slew of left-handed starters the club faced this week. Taylor should be in line for at least a few more starts next week with southpaws scheduled for three of the final six games of the regular season, starting with Arizona's Robbie Ray on Monday.

More News
Our Latest Stories