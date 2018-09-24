Taylor started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and a pair of runs scored in Sunday's 14-0 rout over the Padres.

Taylor has lived up to his super-utility role, starting four of the Dodgers' last five games while manning three different defensive positions. The 27-year-old's uptick in playing time was due in large part to the slew of left-handed starters the club faced this week. Taylor should be in line for at least a few more starts next week with southpaws scheduled for three of the final six games of the regular season, starting with Arizona's Robbie Ray on Monday.