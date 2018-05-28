Taylor went 2-for-3 with a double and a pair of runs in the Dodgers' 6-1 victory over the Padres on Sunday.

A day after launching his seventh home run of the season, Taylor kept his hot hitting going with a second-straight multi-hit effort that boosted his slash line to .248/.338/.450. The 27-year-old got off to a brutally slow start to the season, but his recent surge has his OPS up to .788 through 202 at-bats, so he'll look to keep pumping that back up toward the .850 mark he posted in his breakout campaign of least season going forward.