Taylor went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 9-5 victory over Washington.
With both Mookie Betts (back) and Cody Bellinger (calf) still out of commission, Taylor manned center field and assumed the leadoff spot in the order for the third straight contest. The utility player did his best impression of his former-MVP teammates, ripping a three-run home run off Patrick Corbin in the second inning to help Los Angeles jump out to a big early lead. Taylor is once again proving invaluable to the club, slashing .273/.484/.500 with five RBI while logging time at four different positions in the early going.