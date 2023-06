Taylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Taylor picked up a pair of starts in both left field and at shortstop over the past four games, going 3-for-16 with a solo home run and a stolen base. He should have a fairly clear path to steady playing time versus left-handers, but he'll likely sit out against right-handed pitching more frequently when the Dodgers are at close to full strength.