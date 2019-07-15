Taylor was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday due to a fractured left forearm, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Taylor was hit by a pitch on his left wrist in the 12th inning of Sunday night's matchup with the Red Sox, and after undergoing further testing, it's been revealed that he's suffered a broken forearm. The Dodgers have yet to announce a timeline for the utility man's return, but considering the nature of the injury, he'll likely require a lengthy stay on the shelf. Matt Beaty was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.