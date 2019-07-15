Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Heads to IL
Taylor was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday due to a fractured left forearm, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Taylor was hit by a pitch on his left wrist in the 12th inning of Sunday night's matchup with the Red Sox, and after undergoing further testing, it's been revealed that he's suffered a broken forearm. The Dodgers have yet to announce a timeline for the utility man's return, but considering the nature of the injury, he'll likely require a lengthy stay on the shelf. Matt Beaty was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...