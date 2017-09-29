Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Held out Friday
Taylor (knee) is not in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Rockies, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Taylor went through agility drills prior to Friday's contest, but manager Dave Roberts elected to give him another day off, even though the 27-year-old stated that his knee "felt good" following the running session. He will likely be back in the lineup Saturday, and it appears as though there shouldn't be cause for any real concern moving forward.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...