Taylor (knee) is not in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Rockies, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Taylor went through agility drills prior to Friday's contest, but manager Dave Roberts elected to give him another day off, even though the 27-year-old stated that his knee "felt good" following the running session. He will likely be back in the lineup Saturday, and it appears as though there shouldn't be cause for any real concern moving forward.