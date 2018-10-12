Taylor will bat leadoff and start in left field for Game 1 of the NLCS against Milwaukee on Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Taylor will join the starting lineup with left-hander Gio Gonzalez on the mound for the Brewers. During the club's four-game set against Atlanta, Taylor went 1-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored, with all three at-bats coming in Game 3.