Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Hits atop order vs. Brewers
Taylor will bat leadoff and start in left field for Game 1 of the NLCS against Milwaukee on Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Taylor will join the starting lineup with left-hander Gio Gonzalez on the mound for the Brewers. During the club's four-game set against Atlanta, Taylor went 1-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored, with all three at-bats coming in Game 3.
